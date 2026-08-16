Hotels for sale in Girones, Spain

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Hotels in Girona, Spain

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сommercial properties
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3 properties total found
Hotel in Platja dAro, Spain
Hotel
Platja dAro, Spain
Number of floors 2
$8,00M
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Unique and Exceptional Investment Opportunity — 5★ Spa Hotel in Catalonia, Spain
Unique and Exceptional Investment Opportunity — 5★ Spa Hotel
Catalonia, Spain
Area 16 155 m²
Unique and Exceptional Investment Opportunity — 5★ Spa Hotel for Sale at €30.5 Million! ·…
$35,74M
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Hotel 1 600 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Hotel 1 600 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Area 1 600 m²
Cosy, family-run Hotel, first opened its doors in 1970 and acting on the present. The hotel …
$1,31M
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