Beach Chalets for Sale in Girona, Spain

Chalet 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 449 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULEUSE MAISON DE LUXE AVEC VUE SUR LA MER À TOSSA DE MAR  Fantastique maison moderne, …
$2,73M
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS HIGH STANDING HOUSE AND PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  Welcome to your dr…
$1,34M
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS IN SERRA BRAVA, LLORET DE MAR  It is a beautifu…
$815,218
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS IN ROCA GROSSA, LLORET DE MAR  Welcome to an impres…
$801,413
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS AND RECENTLY BUILT IN LLORET DE MAR  This spectacula…
$1,36M
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  Discover this exceptio…
$1,68M
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 464 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS IN CALA CANYELLES, LLORET DE MAR  It is a beauti…
$904,131
