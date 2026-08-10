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Residential properties for sale in A Coruña, Spain

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Sada, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Sada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Jardins de Sa Riera Living, located opposite the beach of Sa Riera in Begura, is an exclusiv…
$880,968
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Corcubion, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms
Corcubion, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 375 m²
Stunning castle with sea views in the north of Spain. It was built in 1751 at the time of Ph…
$3,50M
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Properties features in A Coruña, Spain

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