Seaview Apartments for Sale in Estepona, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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penthouses
134
1 BHK
67
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560
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191 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Floor 4
Exclusive Seaside Apartments in Estepona with Premium Wellness Facilities Estepona has becom…
$5,52M
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4 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive Seaside Apartments in Estepona with Premium Wellness Facilities Estepona has becom…
$4,26M
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Elegant Flats for Sale 50 M from the Sea in Estepona Estepona is one of the Costa del Sol's …
$4,08M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
Floor 4
Elegant Flats for Sale 50 M from the Sea in Estepona Estepona is one of the Costa del Sol's …
$7,25M
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive Seaside Apartments in Estepona with Premium Wellness Facilities Estepona has becom…
$2,88M
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4 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Elegant Flats for Sale 50 M from the Sea in Estepona Estepona is one of the Costa del Sol's …
$4,77M
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Amazing turnkey ground-floor apartment with a private terrace, a lovely garden and swimming …
$630,993
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Golfside Apartments with Low Maintenance Cost Communal Facilities in Estepona This n…
$640,101
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Modern Apartments and Penthouses in the New Golden Mile Estepona These apartments for sale i…
$939,145
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1 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Cozy apartment designed with gym access, gourmet social lounge and wellness-focused amenitie…
$248,841
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Elegant turnkey ground-floor apartment with private terrace, landscaped yard and premium gym…
$557,104
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/4
Beautiful penthouse apartment with fully fitted kitchen, cozy terrace, community pool on roo…
$663,067
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury penthouse with amazing sea view, chill-out rooftop terrace, gym, and coworking space …
$453,423
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Prestigious Area in Estepona The apartments are situat…
$810,180
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury attractive middle floor apartment with sea and mountain view and swimming pool, surro…
$820,176
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Panoramic Views in a Complex with a Privileged Location in Estepona The apar…
$646,772
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Golfside Apartments with Low Maintenance Cost Communal Facilities in Estepona This n…
$563,287
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1
High End middle floor apartment with community pool, spa and stunning sea view located close…
$1,50M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Sea Views in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Estepona The apartments are lo…
$486,542
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Apartments in a Complex Close to the Sea in Estepona Spain Estepona is one of the most authe…
$734,063
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Prestigious Area in Estepona The apartments are situat…
$1,27M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium elegant penthouse with sea and mountain view, breathtaking rooftop terrace and swimm…
$963,958
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Energy-Efficient Apartments with Spectacular Panoramic Views in Estepona, Malaga This new de…
$1,35M
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury ground-floor apartment with a lovely private yard, gourmet social lounge and wellness…
$610,446
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Sea-View Apartments with Terraces in a Complex in Estepona Spain Estepona is an elegant and …
$3,77M
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Energy-Efficient Apartments with Spectacular Panoramic Views in Estepona, Malaga This new de…
$735,219
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/3
Beautiful middle-floor apartment with garage parking, private storage room and swimming pool…
$371,423
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/4
Amazing beach penthouse with big terrace and seaview located in a premium residential with p…
$526,492
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Outstanding Apartments and Penthouses with Communal Swimming Pool in Estepona Estepona, loca…
$641,458
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 3
Spectacular Sea Views Apartments Near the Beach in Estepona The apartments are situated in t…
$862,062
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