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Commercial Property in el Masnou, Spain

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 676 m² in el Masnou, Spain
Commercial property 676 m²
el Masnou, Spain
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Area 676 m²
Number of floors 3
20-Room 3-Star Hotel for Sale in El Masnou, Barcelona El Masnou is a vibrant seaside town ju…
$5,23M
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Excellent 4-Star Seafront Hotel in Catalonia, Spain in el Masnou, Spain
Excellent 4-Star Seafront Hotel in Catalonia, Spain
el Masnou, Spain
Rooms 65
Area 6 500 m²
Sale of an Excellent 4-Star Seafront Hotel in Catalonia, Spain — €12,000,000, 6% ROI! · T…
$14,06M
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