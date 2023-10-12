Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. el Baix Vinalopo
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Santa Pola
25
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Gran Alakant.…
€175,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€171,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€164,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€180,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the city of Gran Alakant. Townhouse has three levels…
€195,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
New bungalow in the city of Gran Alakant.Located in a residential complex of a closed type. …
€211,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
New bungalow in the city of Gran Alakant. Two-story bungalow with an area of 63 square meter…
€244,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
€291,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
€288,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
2 beds townhouse near the beach in Gran Alacant. Off plan townhouses with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms…
€112,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Modern townhouse by the sea in the city of Santa PolaTownhouse with an area of 157.86 square…
€298,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Modern townhouse in Santa Pola, 150 meters from the Sea Townhouse with an area of 140 square…
€285,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Offer from the developer - a spacious townhouse in Santa PolaTownhouse with an area of 151.5…
€310,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern townhouse in the city of Santa Pola near the sea Townhouse with an area of 88.43 squa…
€285,000

Properties features in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir