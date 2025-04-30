Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Townhouses in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

8 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
2&3 beds townhouses in Gran Alacant near airport & beach. Modern style townhouses with 2 or …
$230,654
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 BEDROOM BUNGALOWS IN EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL IN GRAN ALACANT! Discover this exclusive resid…
$306,839
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
2&3 beds townhouses in Gran Alacant near airport & beach. Modern style townhouses with 2 or …
$306,150
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Triplex semi-detached house , near "Pola Park", Gran Playa area . Santa Pola (Alicante) We …
$183,027
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Townhouse in Alicante, Gran Alacant area , Puerto Marino urbanization. If you want to have …
$215,218
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Townhouse with 3 bedrooms in Gran Alacant. 3 bedroom townhouse with sea views in Gran Alacan…
$332,183
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Great townhouse in Santa Pola on three floors with terraces where you can see the sea and a …
$209,943
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
2 beds townhouse near the beach in Gran Alacant. Off plan townhouses with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms…
$252,509
Leave a request

