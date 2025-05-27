Show property on map Show properties list
Castles in Orihuela, Spain

8 properties total found
Castle 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
On sale is a large plot of 1,270 m2 on the first line with sea views in Cabo Roig, Orihuela …
$2,28M
Castle in Orihuela, Spain
Castle
Orihuela, Spain
We offer a plot of 368 square meters in Orihuela Costa. Located on the second line from the …
$1,19M
Castle in Orihuela, Spain
Castle
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 300 m²
We present a plot on the Mediterranean coast in Cabo Roig.A plot of 1300 m2 with an ideal lo…
$3,42M
Castle in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Castle
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Area 1 500 m²
An extraordinary plot of 1,500 m2 in the Las-Vilyas-de-Kampoamor area. On the site, only one…
$911,752
Castle in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Castle
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Area 1 600 m²
An unusual plot of 1600 m2 in the Las-Vilyas-de-Kampoamor area. The site is located in one …
$911,752
Castle in Orihuela, Spain
Castle
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 500 m²
We present a plot on the Mediterranean coast in Cabo Roig. A plot of 1500 m2 with an ideal l…
$1,14M
Castle in Orihuela, Spain
Castle
Orihuela, Spain
We present a site on the Mediterranean coast in the city of Cabo Roig.Corner plot on the sec…
$1,31M
Castle in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Castle
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Area 900 m²
We offer a building plot of 900 sq.m. in the town of Dehesa de Campoamor, south side, just 5…
$564,146
