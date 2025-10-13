Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Cottages in Spain

13 properties total found
Cottage in Estepona, Spain
Cottage
Estepona, Spain
Area 156 m²
New Development: Prices from € 439,000 to € 798,500. [Beds: 3 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built siz…
$436,847
Cottage in Marbella, Spain
Cottage
Marbella, Spain
Area 180 m²
New Development: Prices from € 800,000 to € 850,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$796,076
Cottage in Marbella, Spain
Cottage
Marbella, Spain
Area 412 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,495,950 to € 1,849,950. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,48M
Cottage in Estepona, Spain
Cottage
Estepona, Spain
Area 145 m²
New Development: Prices from € 462,372 to € 532,051. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$460,104
Cottage in Marbella, Spain
Cottage
Marbella, Spain
Area 307 m²
New Development: Prices from € 699,000 to € 749,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$699,691
Cottage in Marbella, Spain
Cottage
Marbella, Spain
Area 243 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,025,000 to € 1,217,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,00M
Cottage in Mijas, Spain
Cottage
Mijas, Spain
Area 181 m²
New Development: Prices from € 598,000 to € 598,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$595,067
Cottage in Estepona, Spain
Cottage
Estepona, Spain
Area 101 m²
New Development: Prices from € 409,000 to € 688,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$406,994
Cottage in Marbella, Spain
Cottage
Marbella, Spain
Area 298 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,602,000 to € 1,934,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built…
$1,59M
Cottage in Estepona, Spain
Cottage
Estepona, Spain
Area 166 m²
New Development: Prices from € 580,000 to € 590,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$577,155
Cottage in Benahavis, Spain
Cottage
Benahavis, Spain
Area 365 m²
New Development: Prices from € 975,000 to € 1,390,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built s…
$970,218
Cottage in Estepona, Spain
Cottage
Estepona, Spain
Area 205 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,550,000 to € 2,550,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$2,54M
Cottage in Benalmadena, Spain
Cottage
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 178 m²
New Development: Prices from € 486,000 to € 586,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$483,616
