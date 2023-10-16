UAE
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Commercial with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benalmadena, Spain
11 000 m²
3/3
Andalusian Style Commercial Property Suitable for Hotel or SPA Commercial investment propert…
€8,50M
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with garage, in city center
Estepona, Spain
951 m²
1
Offer Investor 1,500,000 € Estepona Total area 951m2, 600m2 for living space Sale of one …
€1,50M
Recommend
Commercial real estate
Marbella, Spain
14
10
850 m²
This property with a great setting has all the permissions and licenses. This building is pr…
€5,00M
Recommend
Commercial
Benahavis, Spain
An excellent plot of 3012 m2 on an ascending street in the residential area of Paraiso Alto,…
€1,75M
Recommend
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
Large stretch with beautiful sea views, Gibraltar and Morocco Awesome sea and mountain views…
€1,60M
Recommend
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2
3
495 m²
SALE OF THE CLINIC. The MEDICIN CENTER is located between Marbella / Estepona with all licen…
€1,20M
Recommend
Commercial 1 bedroom
Marbella, Spain
1
514 m²
Wonderful commercial premises, currently a luxurious furniture business and interior design …
€4,20M
Recommend
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
5
1
Commercial premises with great visibility from the street. It is located in a square surroun…
€250,000
Recommend
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
340 m²
Business Premises - Málaga (Hipercor) , Built Surface 340m2
€390,000
Recommend
Manufacture with air conditioning, with appliances, with water system
Estepona, Spain
1 100 m²
€1,27M
Recommend
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating
Estepona, Spain
552 m²
€2,12M
Recommend
Office
Estepona, Spain
40 m²
€55,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 bathroom
Estepona, Spain
1
130 m²
€120,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 bathroom with Clearly
Estepona, Spain
1
95 m²
€80,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with water system
Estepona, Spain
1
110 m²
€168,000
Recommend
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
55 m²
€63,000
Recommend
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
25 m²
€21,000
Recommend
Commercial with water system, with Light
Estepona, Spain
69 m²
€68,900
Recommend
Office
Estepona, Spain
The offices are located on the first floor of block 1 of the building, which can be accessed…
€2,20M
Recommend
Hotel with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Marbella, Spain
14 700 m²
Description4 * Hotel in Marbella, 46 bungalow rooms, 8.5 million €, 6% profitability!Consist…
€8,50M
Recommend
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Marbella, Spain
1 248 m²
The commercial room is located in Marbella, Spain. In a room with an area of 1.248 sq.m. the…
€2,83M
Recommend
Commercial 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
6
936 m²
The delightful boutique hotel is situated on the hills of Marbella, in the urbanization of R…
€2,00M
Recommend
Look for
