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Commercial Property in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

;
Marbella
8
Estepona
10
19 properties total found
4★ Boutique Hotel on a Golf Course, Costa del Sol in Marbella, Spain
4★ Boutique Hotel on a Golf Course, Costa del Sol
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 24
Area 2 500 m²
For Sale — 4★ Boutique Hotel on a Golf Course, Costa del Sol — €7,000,000 Location: Less …
$8,20M
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Manufacture 1 100 m² in Estepona, Spain
Manufacture 1 100 m²
Estepona, Spain
Area 1 100 m²
A great ship for your company. Everything is ready to start. Excellent location with traffic…
$1,38M
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Restaurant 276 m² in Torremolinos, Spain
Restaurant 276 m²
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 3
Generous Restaurant for Sale in Well Located in Torremolinos Málaga This restaurant for sale…
$420,547
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 95 m² in Estepona, Spain
Commercial property 95 m²
Estepona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
A great opportunity to buy a business in a good location in the immediate vicinity of Terras…
$86,780
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Commercial property 55 m² in Estepona, Spain
Commercial property 55 m²
Estepona, Spain
Area 55 m²
A shopping area with an area of ​​50 square meters well located in the center of Estepona on…
$68,339
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Commercial property 25 m² in Estepona, Spain
Commercial property 25 m²
Estepona, Spain
Area 25 m²
Garage square for a car is sold and quite large storage room with a metal door in undergroun…
$22,780
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Commercial property in Marbella, Spain
Commercial property
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 163
Four-star hotel in Marbella on the Costa del Sol.Number of rooms 163.It is possible to expan…
$141,75M
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Commercial property 130 m² in Estepona, Spain
Commercial property 130 m²
Estepona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Commercial premises in the center, very close to the street, which covers the commercial art…
$130,170
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Commercial property in Marbella, Spain
Commercial property
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 387
Five-star hotel in Marbella on the Costa del Sol. Number of rooms 387
$151,05M
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Commercial property 69 m² in Estepona, Spain
Commercial property 69 m²
Estepona, Spain
Area 69 m²
Commercial premises about National Police curator in Estepona. With southern orientation. In…
$74,739
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Commercial property 192 m² in Marbella, Spain
Commercial property 192 m²
Marbella, Spain
Area 192 m²
A cozy restaurant located in the area of La Mirena, Marbella. Stunning panoramic views of th…
$522,860
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Commercial property 340 m² in Marbella, Spain
Commercial property 340 m²
Marbella, Spain
Area 340 m²
Business Premises - Málaga (Hipercor) , Built Surface 340m2
$389,935
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Restaurant in Marbella, Spain
Restaurant
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 1
A high rated restaurant and cocktail bar in the center of Marbella with a lot of foot traffi…
$475,925
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Commercial property 552 m² in Estepona, Spain
Commercial property 552 m²
Estepona, Spain
Area 552 m²
The offices are developed on the ground floor, into which it enters through three doors loca…
$2,30M
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Commercial property in Marbella, Spain
Commercial property
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
This expansive two-story commercial property, perfectly set up as a hairdressing and aesthet…
$232,159
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Commercial property in Bel Air, Spain
Commercial property
Bel Air, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover this expansive commercial unit, ideally positioned on the bustling New Golden Mile …
$400,474
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Restaurant in Marbella, Spain
Restaurant
Marbella, Spain
Bathrooms count 5
Option Rent-To-Buy! For 8 years, conditions to negociate.Contract for rent up to 20 years. T…
$5,20M
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Office 40 m² in Bel Air, Spain
Office 40 m²
Bel Air, Spain
Area 40 m²
Offices in a very central place in the heart of Aleja Andalusia, near schools, shops, restau…
$59,661
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Commercial property 110 m² in Estepona, Spain
Commercial property 110 m²
Estepona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Beautiful two -storey local with a large showcase of about 7 m2. On the main floor we have t…
$182,238
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Property types in Costa del Sol Occidental

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