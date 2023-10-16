Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

22 properties total found
Commercial with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benalmadena, Spain
Commercial with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 11 000 m²
Floor 3/3
Andalusian Style Commercial Property Suitable for Hotel or SPA Commercial investment propert…
€8,50M
Commercial with sea view, with garage, in city center in Estepona, Spain
Commercial with sea view, with garage, in city center
Estepona, Spain
Area 951 m²
Number of floors 1
Offer Investor 1,500,000 € Estepona  Total area 951m2, 600m2 for living space Sale of one …
€1,50M
Commercial real estate in Marbella, Spain
Commercial real estate
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
This property with a great setting has all the permissions and licenses. This building is pr…
€5,00M
Commercial in Benahavis, Spain
Commercial
Benahavis, Spain
An excellent plot of 3012 m2 on an ascending street in the residential area of Paraiso Alto,…
€1,75M
Commercial in Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
Large stretch with beautiful sea views, Gibraltar and Morocco Awesome sea and mountain views…
€1,60M
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 495 m²
SALE OF THE CLINIC. The MEDICIN CENTER is located between Marbella / Estepona with all licen…
€1,20M
Commercial 1 bedroom in Marbella, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 514 m²
Wonderful commercial premises, currently a luxurious furniture business and interior design …
€4,20M
Commercial in Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Commercial premises with great visibility from the street. It is located in a square surroun…
€250,000
Commercial in Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
Area 340 m²
Business Premises - Málaga (Hipercor) , Built Surface 340m2
€390,000
Manufacture with air conditioning, with appliances, with water system in Estepona, Spain
Manufacture with air conditioning, with appliances, with water system
Estepona, Spain
Area 1 100 m²
€1,27M
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating in Estepona, Spain
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating
Estepona, Spain
Area 552 m²
€2,12M
Office in Estepona, Spain
Office
Estepona, Spain
Area 40 m²
€55,000
Commercial 1 bathroom in Estepona, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Estepona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€120,000
Commercial 1 bathroom with Clearly in Estepona, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom with Clearly
Estepona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€80,000
Commercial 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with water system in Estepona, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with water system
Estepona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€168,000
Commercial in Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
Area 55 m²
€63,000
Commercial in Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
Area 25 m²
€21,000
Commercial with water system, with Light in Estepona, Spain
Commercial with water system, with Light
Estepona, Spain
Area 69 m²
€68,900
Office in Estepona, Spain
Office
Estepona, Spain
The offices are located on the first floor of block 1 of the building, which can be accessed…
€2,20M
Hotel with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Hotel with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Area 14 700 m²
Description4 * Hotel in Marbella, 46 bungalow rooms, 8.5 million €, 6% profitability!Consist…
€8,50M
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Marbella, Spain
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Marbella, Spain
Area 1 248 m²
The commercial room is located in Marbella, Spain. In a room with an area of 1.248 sq.m. the…
€2,83M
Commercial 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marbella, Spain
Commercial 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 936 m²
The delightful boutique hotel is situated on the hills of Marbella, in the urbanization of R…
€2,00M
