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Commercial Property in Córdoba, Spain

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2 properties total found
Commercial property in Córdoba, Spain
Commercial property
Córdoba, Spain
Olive production. Cordoba, SpainCost: 10,000,000 € + 3.5% commissionProfitability: profitabi…
$12,03M
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Olive Oil Production Plant - €10 Million. Annual profitability exceeding 15%! in Córdoba, Spain
Olive Oil Production Plant - €10 Million. Annual profitability exceeding 15%!
Córdoba, Spain
Olive Oil Production Plant for Sale — €10 Million Annual profitability exceeding 15%! • …
$11,73M
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