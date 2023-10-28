Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Catalonia, Spain

81 property total found
Plot of land in Garraf, Spain
Plot of land
Garraf, Spain
Area 620 m²
€800,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 240 m²
For sale are two adjacent land plots with magnificent sea views located in the urbanization …
€185,000
Plot of land in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Area 28 000 m²
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnRFOTDJF3  3.5 ha plot with spectacular views of the sea an…
€70,000
Plot of land in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Area 469 m²
Land for sale with an area of 469 m2 for the construction of a house located in the very qui…
€80,000
Plot of land in Begur, Spain
Plot of land
Begur, Spain
Area 350 m²
Magnificent land located in Begur, between the coves of Aiguafreda and Sa Tuna among others.…
€105,31M
Plot of land in Abrera, Spain
Plot of land
Abrera, Spain
Area 35 411 m²
Large plot of land with a project for 230 homes of 100 m2 for semi-detached houses, apartmen…
€5,00M
Plot of land in Palafrugell, Spain
Plot of land
Palafrugell, Spain
Area 36 400 m²
Large extension of flat land located in the tourist town of Calonge. In a quiet residential …
€7,50M
Plot of land in Calonge, Spain
Plot of land
Calonge, Spain
Area 1 130 m²
Fully fenced plot for sale with sea views. It also has very little slope, a remarkably flat …
€175,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 960 m²
Set of 5 building plots 360m from the bay of “Sa Conca” (S’agaró). Currently there are 3 plo…
€1,15M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 2 579 m²
Excellent land located between the towns of Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Just 5 minute…
€850,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 600 m²
Fantastic plot with sea views in the exclusive Mas Nou urbanization. With an area of ​​1600m…
€195,000
Plot of land in Calonge, Spain
Plot of land
Calonge, Spain
Area 1 272 m²
Land located in the town of Calonge with a total area of 1272m2 with beautiful views of the …
€180,000
Plot of land in Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Area 4 m²
18 hectares of land in the tourist town of Sant Pol de Mar on the Costa Brava overlooking th…
€25,00M
Plot of land in Mont-roig del Camp, Spain
Plot of land
Mont-roig del Camp, Spain
Area 12 m²
Large urban plot on the beach of Mont-roig del Camp. We had 3 plots in an excellent location…
€12,00M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 33 500 m²
Plot on the Costa Brava, in the tourist town of Platja d’Aro. The land is located in a prest…
€2,35M
Plot of land in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 786 m²
Fantastic plot in Lloret de Mar. Located in a residential area in the upper area of ​​Lloret…
€175,000
Plot of land in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain
Area 130 m²
This property, with more than 130Ha of land, is divided into 3 zones: 1.Complex-golf course …
€20,00M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 5 126 m²
Two building plots in a good area of ​​the town of Platja d’Aro. Just 5 minutes from the lei…
€3,95M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 4 877 m²
Large plot of residential, consolidated urban buildable land in Platja d’Aro, “Els Estanys” …
€3,50M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 200 m²
We have 3 plots for sale of 1200m2 each in the town of S’agaró. Located in one of the best r…
€1,60M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 800 m²
We have 3 plots for sale of 800m2 each in the town of S’agaró. Located in one of the best re…
€1,35M
Plot of land in Castell d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell d Aro, Spain
Area 7 300 m²
This plot very close to the beach and the seaport of Platja d’Aro has a total area of ​​land…
€1,40M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 5 582 m²
Land area: 5,582 m2 (2,711 m2 and 2,871 m2) The plots are located 5 minutes walk from the se…
€7,51M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 2 420 m²
PLOT REPORT IN S’AGARÓ. Plot area: 2420.26m2  Maximum buildable area 0.75 m2xm2 land: 1815.…
€1,75M
Plot of land in Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
Land with a total area of 2700 m.sq. in the immediate vicinity of the sea in the cent…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Lower Empordà, Spain
Plot of land
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
1000 m2 plot with the house project and building permits included. The land is in the urbani…
€495,000
Plot of land in Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land for residential construction in the city of Sagaro on the coast of Costa Brava…
€1,60M
Plot of land in Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land for residential construction in the city of Sagaro on the coast of Costa Brava…
€2,20M
Plot of land in Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land for residential construction in the city of Sagaro on the coast of Costa Brava…
€1,20M
Plot of land in Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land for residential construction in the second line of the sea in the city o…
€2,00M
