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Townhouses in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain

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2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
New-promotion townhouses in the S'Agaro Reciential CentreStart of the sale of 8 luxury townh…
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
This exclusive residential complex in S'Agaro consists of eight new townhouses located in th…
$1,25M
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Properties features in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain

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