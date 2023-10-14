Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Cartagena, Spain

3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Bungalows for sale in Mar de Cristal, Murcia, Costa Cálida Ground floor or upper floor homes…
€249,950
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
2 beds apartment on the seafront in La Manga . Brand new apartments in La Manga del Mar Meno…
€137,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Apartment in La Manga del Mar Menor. Brand new apartments in La Manga del Mar Menor, only 5 …
€146,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartment in Mar de Cristal - Mar Menor. Modern style apartments, designed with open spaces …
€185,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Is a new front-line beach development located in a unique and privileged area with spectacu…
€198,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
4 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Apartment is located first line on the coast of La Manga del Mar Menor. It’s situated in a …
€338,000

Properties features in Cartagena, Spain

