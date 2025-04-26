Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cartagena
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Cartagena, Spain

penthouses
6
2 BHK
26
3 BHK
24
Apartment Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
$191,224
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
$190,233
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
$232,837
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN MAR DE CRISTAL. NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN MAR DE CRI…
$347,896
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN MAR DE CRISTAL. NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN MAR DE CRI…
$370,708
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
$164,472
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
$174,380
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN MAR DE CRISTAL. NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN MAR DE CRI…
$370,708
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN MAR DE CRISTAL. NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN MAR DE CRI…
$422,037
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
$181,316
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Bungalows for sale in Mar de Cristal, Murcia, Costa Cálida Ground floor or upper floor homes…
$272,559
Leave a request

Properties features in Cartagena, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go