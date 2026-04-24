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Residential properties for sale in Candelaria, Spain

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Araya, Spain
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3 bedroom house
Araya, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached house in Tenerife, Candelaria: separate guest apartment (approx. 44 m²) and pool. …
$658,917
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