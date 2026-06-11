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New Build Houses and Villas in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

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San Roque
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Villa Ispania gorod Kadis
Villa Ispania gorod Kadis
Villa Ispania gorod Kadis
Villa Ispania gorod Kadis
Villa Ispania gorod Kadis
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Villa Ispania gorod Kadis
Taraguilla, Spain
from
$3,14M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Sale😍La Roca de San DiegoDetached villa, new building.Sold for 2,700,000 eurosInternal area - 436 m2Terraces - 155 m2Plot - 1000 m24 bedrooms6 bathroomsSauna, indoor pool, window in the basement with a view of the pool.Panoramic view, sea view.5 minutes to port Sotogrande50 minutes to Malaga…
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
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Consulting VP Park SRL
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