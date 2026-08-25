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Beach Duplexes for Sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

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2 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$754 052
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, community garden …
$556 584
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Properties features in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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