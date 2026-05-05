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Pool Duplexes in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

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Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Sophisticated top-floor duplex with private rooftop terrace, swimming pool and sea views loc…
$404,106
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Properties features in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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