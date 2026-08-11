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Townhouses in Cambrils, Spain

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1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cambrils, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cambrils, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Spacious Townhouse for sale in VILAFORTUNY Your own corner of happiness in VILAFORTUNY! This…
$505,431
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