Seaview Villas for Sale in Calp, Spain

17 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Calp, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Detached Villas with Stunning Sea Views in Calpe Alicante These extraordinary vill…
€1,65M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 2
Exceptional Villa with Stunning Views of Peñon the Ifach and the Sea In Calpe Alicante The s…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
New Build 4+1 Detached Villa Nearby the Beach in Calpe, Alicante, Costa Blanca The well-loca…
€1,40M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 095 m²
DescriptionStunning Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Plot area: …
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Luxury villa with views of the Peñón del Ifach in Calpe, Costa Blanca Located very close to …
€1,59M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 552 m²
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with elevator, with sea view in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with elevator, with sea view
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 410 m²
€1,65M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with central heating, with bathroom in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with central heating, with bathroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Modern villa near the beach of Calpe, Costa Blanca. It offers beautiful views of the sea. Bu…
€1,90M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 670 m²
DescriptionThis beautiful Villa is a posh villa that was built in 2014 in a magnificent plac…
€2,78M
Villa Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Calp, Spain
Villa Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
Area 4 m²
The excellent hi-tech villa is located in Calpe, Alicante, Spain. Villa has 4 spacious bedro…
€1,20M
Villa Villa with sea view, with garden, with heating in Calp, Spain
Villa Villa with sea view, with garden, with heating
Calp, Spain
Area 4 m²
A magnificent villa in modern style is located in Calpe, Alicante, Spain. The villa with sea…
€1,95M
Villa Villa with sea view, with garden, with heating in Calp, Spain
Villa Villa with sea view, with garden, with heating
Calp, Spain
Area 4 m²
The modern villa is located on the coast of Costa Blanca, Spain. The villa project was start…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garden, with first coastline in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garden, with first coastline
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 499 m²
Modern villa at the stage of construction is located in the calm district of Calpe Villa ha…
€2,35M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 541 m²
The hi-tech villa is located in Calpe, Costa Blanca, Spain. The living area is 541 sq.m. and…
€1,65M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with by the sea in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 514 m²
The magnificent villa is in Costa Blanca in Calpe, Spain. The living area of the villa is 51…
€1,65M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Calp, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
A traditional villa overlooking the sea is located in Calpe, Alicante, Spain. On a two-store…
€700,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 189 m²
The delightful villa is located in the sunny city of Calpe, Spain. In a bright house with an…
€600,000
