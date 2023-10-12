UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Calp
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Calp, Spain
Villa
Clear all
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Calp, Spain
6
5
410 m²
3
Luxurious Detached Villas with Stunning Sea Views in Calpe Alicante These extraordinary vill…
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
5
4
321 m²
2
Exceptional Villa with Stunning Views of Peñon the Ifach and the Sea In Calpe Alicante The s…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
5
5
237 m²
2
New Build 4+1 Detached Villa Nearby the Beach in Calpe, Alicante, Costa Blanca The well-loca…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
5
6
1 095 m²
DescriptionStunning Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Plot area: …
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Calp, Spain
4
4
430 m²
Luxury villa with views of the Peñón del Ifach in Calpe, Costa Blanca Located very close to …
€1,59M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Calp, Spain
4
4
552 m²
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with elevator, with sea view
Calp, Spain
4
6
410 m²
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with central heating, with bathroom
Calp, Spain
4
3
450 m²
Modern villa near the beach of Calpe, Costa Blanca. It offers beautiful views of the sea. Bu…
€1,90M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
5
7
670 m²
DescriptionThis beautiful Villa is a posh villa that was built in 2014 in a magnificent plac…
€2,78M
Recommend
Villa Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
4 m²
The excellent hi-tech villa is located in Calpe, Alicante, Spain. Villa has 4 spacious bedro…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with garden, with heating
Calp, Spain
4 m²
A magnificent villa in modern style is located in Calpe, Alicante, Spain. The villa with sea…
€1,95M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with garden, with heating
Calp, Spain
4 m²
The modern villa is located on the coast of Costa Blanca, Spain. The villa project was start…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garden, with first coastline
Calp, Spain
4
499 m²
Modern villa at the stage of construction is located in the calm district of Calpe Villa ha…
€2,35M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden
Calp, Spain
4
541 m²
The hi-tech villa is located in Calpe, Costa Blanca, Spain. The living area is 541 sq.m. and…
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with by the sea
Calp, Spain
3
514 m²
The magnificent villa is in Costa Blanca in Calpe, Spain. The living area of the villa is 51…
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Calp, Spain
6
300 m²
A traditional villa overlooking the sea is located in Calpe, Alicante, Spain. On a two-store…
€700,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Calp, Spain
4
189 m²
The delightful villa is located in the sunny city of Calpe, Spain. In a bright house with an…
€600,000
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL