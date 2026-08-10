Seaview Villas for Sale in Calp, Spain

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Beach Villas in Calp, Spain

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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Exclusive Villa in a premium area near the beach with private pool, large terrace and breath…
$1,01M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsUseful area: 190 m2Plot size: 4600 m2New Build.There is: private pool…
$918,157
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Luxury villa with views of the Peñón del Ifach in Calpe, Costa Blanca Located very close to …
$1,85M
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