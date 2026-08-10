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Studios in Calp, Spain

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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 7/12
Studio by the sea in Calpe — completely renovated and ready to move in! Are you looking for…
$196,221
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