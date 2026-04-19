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Duplexes in Calp, Spain

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2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Azure Icons by TM is situated on the beachfront of La Fossa in Calpe, with two pedestrian en…
$1,55M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Azure Icons by TM is situated on the beachfront of La Fossa in Calpe, with two pedestrian en…
$2,01M
Leave a request
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