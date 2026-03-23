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Townhouses in Callosa de Segura, Spain

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1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Callosa de Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
Massive modern town house with a roof top, individual garage and a private pool, surrounded …
$402,951
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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