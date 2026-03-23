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Penthouses for sale in Callosa de Segura, Spain

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Callosa de Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 448 m²
Floor 3/3
Exclusive high end luxury penthouse with private pool and large roof top terrace on a golf c…
$1,78M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Callosa de Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Floor 3/3
Amazing spacious penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and gym located close…
$628,979
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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