Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Calella
  4. Commercial

Commercial Property in Calella, Spain

2 properties total found
Commercial property 350 m² in Calella, Spain
Commercial property 350 m²
Calella, Spain
Area 350 m²
Commercial premises in the town of Kaleia on the Costa Marezme.Located on the first floor of…
$386,470
Leave a request
Commercial property 653 m² in Calella, Spain
Commercial property 653 m²
Calella, Spain
Area 653 m²
Commercial premises on the Costa Marezme in the city of Kaleia.The total area is 653 square …
$661,217
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go