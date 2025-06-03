Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Benidorm
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Benidorm, Spain

2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
The residential complex consists of 39 adjacent buildings 2/ 3/ 4 rooming houses. A new prod…
$214,726
3 bedroom townthouse in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
This modern-style luxury project is located in one of the most exclusive corners of Benidorm…
$1,36M
