Apartments for sale in Benahavis, Spain

35 properties total found
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
This new development of luxurious modern homes is currently under construction and is situat…
€859,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/6
LCD « Monterey » — is a new premium club house with its own closed territory and parking ( a…
€154,169
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Benahavis, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Apartments with a Mediterranean Touch in a Resort-like Complex in Benahavis This proj…
€251,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benahavis, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in a Complex with Extensive On-Site Facilities in Costa del Sol The apartments ar…
€1,33M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in a Complex with Extensive On-Site Facilities in Costa del Sol The apartments ar…
€1,05M
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusively Designed Apartments Offering Elite Lifestyle in Benahavis Spanish apartments wit…
€1,35M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusively Designed Apartments Offering Elite Lifestyle in Benahavis Spanish apartments wit…
€970,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusively Designed Apartments Offering Elite Lifestyle in Benahavis Spanish apartments wit…
€660,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusively Designed Apartments Offering Elite Lifestyle in Benahavis Spanish apartments wit…
€620,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusively Designed Apartments Offering Elite Lifestyle in Benahavis Spanish apartments wit…
€565,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 3
2 Bedroom Benahavis Apartments with a Garage and Storage Room in Exclusive Gated Complex Bra…
€455,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 3
2 Bedroom Benahavis Apartments with a Garage and Storage Room in Exclusive Gated Complex Bra…
€455,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
2 Bedroom Benahavis Apartments with a Garage and Storage Room in Exclusive Gated Complex Bra…
€435,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 3
2 Bedroom Benahavis Apartments with a Garage and Storage Room in Exclusive Gated Complex Bra…
€395,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 3
2 Bedroom Benahavis Apartments with a Garage and Storage Room in Exclusive Gated Complex Bra…
€365,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Ground Floor Apartments and 2 Bedroom Penthouses in Benahavis This residential com…
€382,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Ground Floor Apartments and 2 Bedroom Penthouses in Benahavis This residential com…
€430,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Ground Floor Apartments and 2 Bedroom Penthouses in Benahavis This residential com…
€392,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Ground Floor Apartments and 2 Bedroom Penthouses in Benahavis This residential com…
€371,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in a Complex with Extensive On-Site Facilities in Costa del Sol The apartments ar…
€1,56M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in a Complex with Extensive On-Site Facilities in Costa del Sol The apartments ar…
€859,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern Apartments in a Resort-like Luxury Compound in Benahavis This unique project is locat…
€985,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 432 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury New Build Apartments on The Country Club Project in Benahavis The apartments are loca…
€1,95M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury New Build Apartments on The Country Club Project in Benahavis The apartments are loca…
€1,80M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury New Build Apartments on The Country Club Project in Benahavis The apartments are loca…
€1,23M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury New Build Apartments on The Country Club Project in Benahavis The apartments are loca…
€850,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury New Build Apartments on The Country Club Project in Benahavis The apartments are loca…
€850,000
2 room apartment in Benahavis, Spain
2 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Bright and spacious apartment with a garden in La Quinta Village, a private residential comp…
€465,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
The View Marbella — is a luxurious and exclusive residential complex where you can relax and…
€2,45M
2 room apartment in Benahavis, Spain
2 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious first floor apartment situated in a gated community on the Ronda Road, just below M…
€375,000
