Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Benahavis
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Benahavis, Spain
penthouses
8
2 BHK
12
3 BHK
18
4 BHK
3
Apartment
Clear all
35 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Benahavis, Spain
3
3
200 m²
This new development of luxurious modern homes is currently under construction and is situat…
€859,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows
Benahavis, Spain
3
2
102 m²
2/6
LCD « Monterey » — is a new premium club house with its own closed territory and parking ( a…
€154,169
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
2
1
70 m²
3
Luxury Apartments with a Mediterranean Touch in a Resort-like Complex in Benahavis This proj…
€251,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
5
4
281 m²
3
Apartments in a Complex with Extensive On-Site Facilities in Costa del Sol The apartments ar…
€1,33M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
4
3
200 m²
3
Apartments in a Complex with Extensive On-Site Facilities in Costa del Sol The apartments ar…
€1,05M
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
5
3
195 m²
4
Exclusively Designed Apartments Offering Elite Lifestyle in Benahavis Spanish apartments wit…
€1,35M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
4
2
143 m²
4
Exclusively Designed Apartments Offering Elite Lifestyle in Benahavis Spanish apartments wit…
€970,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
4
2
123 m²
4
Exclusively Designed Apartments Offering Elite Lifestyle in Benahavis Spanish apartments wit…
€660,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
3
2
109 m²
4
Exclusively Designed Apartments Offering Elite Lifestyle in Benahavis Spanish apartments wit…
€620,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
4
3
168 m²
4
Exclusively Designed Apartments Offering Elite Lifestyle in Benahavis Spanish apartments wit…
€565,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
4
3
128 m²
3
2 Bedroom Benahavis Apartments with a Garage and Storage Room in Exclusive Gated Complex Bra…
€455,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
3
2
103 m²
3
2 Bedroom Benahavis Apartments with a Garage and Storage Room in Exclusive Gated Complex Bra…
€455,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
4
2
119 m²
3
2 Bedroom Benahavis Apartments with a Garage and Storage Room in Exclusive Gated Complex Bra…
€435,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
3
2
103 m²
3
2 Bedroom Benahavis Apartments with a Garage and Storage Room in Exclusive Gated Complex Bra…
€395,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
3
2
103 m²
3
2 Bedroom Benahavis Apartments with a Garage and Storage Room in Exclusive Gated Complex Bra…
€365,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
4
2
110 m²
2
3 Bedroom Ground Floor Apartments and 2 Bedroom Penthouses in Benahavis This residential com…
€382,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
4
2
110 m²
2
3 Bedroom Ground Floor Apartments and 2 Bedroom Penthouses in Benahavis This residential com…
€430,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
3
2
111 m²
2
3 Bedroom Ground Floor Apartments and 2 Bedroom Penthouses in Benahavis This residential com…
€392,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
3
2
104 m²
2
3 Bedroom Ground Floor Apartments and 2 Bedroom Penthouses in Benahavis This residential com…
€371,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
4
3
314 m²
3
Apartments in a Complex with Extensive On-Site Facilities in Costa del Sol The apartments ar…
€1,56M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
4
3
199 m²
3
Apartments in a Complex with Extensive On-Site Facilities in Costa del Sol The apartments ar…
€859,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
4
3
147 m²
3
Modern Apartments in a Resort-like Luxury Compound in Benahavis This unique project is locat…
€985,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
4
2
432 m²
3
Luxury New Build Apartments on The Country Club Project in Benahavis The apartments are loca…
€1,95M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
4
2
219 m²
3
Luxury New Build Apartments on The Country Club Project in Benahavis The apartments are loca…
€1,80M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
4
2
252 m²
3
Luxury New Build Apartments on The Country Club Project in Benahavis The apartments are loca…
€1,23M
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
3
2
214 m²
3
Luxury New Build Apartments on The Country Club Project in Benahavis The apartments are loca…
€850,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
3
2
210 m²
3
Luxury New Build Apartments on The Country Club Project in Benahavis The apartments are loca…
€850,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
2
2
152 m²
Bright and spacious apartment with a garden in La Quinta Village, a private residential comp…
€465,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
4
4
450 m²
The View Marbella — is a luxurious and exclusive residential complex where you can relax and…
€2,45M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
2
2
100 m²
Spacious first floor apartment situated in a gated community on the Ronda Road, just below M…
€375,000
Recommend
