Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Benahavis
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Benahavis, Spain

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusively Designed Apartments Offering Elite Lifestyle in Benahavis Spanish apartments wit…
€1,35M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusively Designed Apartments Offering Elite Lifestyle in Benahavis Spanish apartments wit…
€970,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 3
2 Bedroom Benahavis Apartments with a Garage and Storage Room in Exclusive Gated Complex Bra…
€455,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Ground Floor Apartments and 2 Bedroom Penthouses in Benahavis This residential com…
€430,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Ground Floor Apartments and 2 Bedroom Penthouses in Benahavis This residential com…
€371,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in a Complex with Extensive On-Site Facilities in Costa del Sol The apartments ar…
€1,56M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 432 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury New Build Apartments on The Country Club Project in Benahavis The apartments are loca…
€1,95M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
The View Marbella — is a luxurious and exclusive residential complex where you can relax and…
€2,45M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir