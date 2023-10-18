Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Benahavis, Spain

apartments
35
houses
69
104 properties total found
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Benahavis, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 1 466 m²
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom and characteristics p…
€9,95M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 607 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
This new development of luxurious modern homes is currently under construction and is situat…
€859,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/6
LCD « Monterey » — is a new premium club house with its own closed territory and parking ( a…
€154,169
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Benahavis, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Apartments with a Mediterranean Touch in a Resort-like Complex in Benahavis This proj…
€251,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Herrojo 79 is a modern and luxurious villa located in the exclusive gated community of El He…
€5,85M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benahavis, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in a Complex with Extensive On-Site Facilities in Costa del Sol The apartments ar…
€1,33M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in a Complex with Extensive On-Site Facilities in Costa del Sol The apartments ar…
€1,05M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Eco-Friendly Villas Offering High Quality and Natural Life in Benahavis Luxurious villas are…
€1,99M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Turnkey Detached Villas with Smart-Home System in Benahavís, Málaga Open-style detached vill…
€3,30M
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusively Designed Apartments Offering Elite Lifestyle in Benahavis Spanish apartments wit…
€1,35M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusively Designed Apartments Offering Elite Lifestyle in Benahavis Spanish apartments wit…
€970,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusively Designed Apartments Offering Elite Lifestyle in Benahavis Spanish apartments wit…
€660,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusively Designed Apartments Offering Elite Lifestyle in Benahavis Spanish apartments wit…
€620,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusively Designed Apartments Offering Elite Lifestyle in Benahavis Spanish apartments wit…
€565,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 3
2 Bedroom Benahavis Apartments with a Garage and Storage Room in Exclusive Gated Complex Bra…
€455,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 3
2 Bedroom Benahavis Apartments with a Garage and Storage Room in Exclusive Gated Complex Bra…
€455,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
2 Bedroom Benahavis Apartments with a Garage and Storage Room in Exclusive Gated Complex Bra…
€435,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 3
2 Bedroom Benahavis Apartments with a Garage and Storage Room in Exclusive Gated Complex Bra…
€395,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 3
2 Bedroom Benahavis Apartments with a Garage and Storage Room in Exclusive Gated Complex Bra…
€365,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 552 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious 3 and 4 Bedrooms Detached Villas with Extensive Communal Areas in Benahavis The co…
€6,30M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 498 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious 3 and 4 Bedrooms Detached Villas with Extensive Communal Areas in Benahavis The co…
€6,00M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern Apartments with Many Facilities In a Perfect Spot of La Costa del Sol These apartment…
€2,40M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Luxury Detached Villas in a Gated Community in Benahavis This development of contemporary de…
€2,30M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Luxury Detached Villas in a Gated Community in Benahavis This development of contemporary de…
€2,10M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Ground Floor Apartments and 2 Bedroom Penthouses in Benahavis This residential com…
€382,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Ground Floor Apartments and 2 Bedroom Penthouses in Benahavis This residential com…
€430,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Ground Floor Apartments and 2 Bedroom Penthouses in Benahavis This residential com…
€392,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Ground Floor Apartments and 2 Bedroom Penthouses in Benahavis This residential com…
€371,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in a Complex with Extensive On-Site Facilities in Costa del Sol The apartments ar…
€1,56M
