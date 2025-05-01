Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Barcelones
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Barcelones, Spain

Barcelona
20
Badalona
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
This new development is located in a residential area of Mijas, surrounded by prestigious ur…
$373,139
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
An exclusive new development in Estepona, in a privileged geographical location.The resident…
$449,616
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
With a sleek, modern design, this exclusive apartment complex is set within a secure, gated …
$654,504
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Istan, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
This development is the second project for sale, consisting of 24 exclusive apartments, over…
$586,208
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/6
We present a modern apartment with sea views in a closed residential complex in the city of …
$313,024
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
New launch in Mijas!Townhouses of new construction in Mijas, MalagaMagnificent residential o…
$474,658
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Detached villa de 4 bedrooms with private garden and pool near the sea in Cabo Roig. Detache…
$6,830
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
New and exclusive gated community in Estepona West, offering elegant 2 and 3-bedroom apartme…
$580,517
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Privacy is conceived as a primordial element, which is why each property is provided with tw…
$648,813
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments in modern style in a unique closed complex from the developer in Dénia.We present…
$608,973
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
3-bedroom villa overlooking Villamartín Golf Course. Mediterranean-style villa with 3 bedroo…
$398,394
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
New development that is on the disconnection/connection divide, a fine line that separates t…
$519,050
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español

Property types in Barcelones

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Barcelones, Spain

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go