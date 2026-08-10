Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Barcelona, Spain

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Beach Penthouses for Sale in Barcelona, Spain

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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cubelles, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cubelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in Cubelles Close to Nature, the Sea, and City Access in Cubelles Cubelles is one…
$1,16M
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