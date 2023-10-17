Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Aspe, Spain

5 properties total found
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Commercial premises in Alicante ID D12516
€85,000
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Area 1 000 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
€1,75M
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with heating in Aspe, Spain
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with heating
Aspe, Spain
Area 9 700 m²
DescriptionCommercial building for rent with CONSUM supermarket in Alicante!Consum supermark…
€3,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Area 1 400 m²
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Alicante right on the beach, 2.7 million € !!!Hotel area: 1…
€2,70M
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Area 1 900 m²
DescriptionCommercial premise in the center of Alicante, 950.000 €, 7.8% profitability!Area …
€950,000
