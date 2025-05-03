Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena Costa
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena Costa, Spain

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Stunning penthouse in Benalmádena - Situated in urbanization in the Torrequebrada area of Be…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go