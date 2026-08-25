Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Arona
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Arona, Spain

;
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The property is distributed over two floors: On the first floor we find the living room, the…
$440 634
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Duplex penthouse in the Parque Tropical complex with ocean views. The complex is located in …
$821 952
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go