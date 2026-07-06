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Commercial Property in Arenys de Mar, Spain

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1 property total found
Commercial property 194 m² in Arenys de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 194 m²
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Area 194 m²
Commercial premises in the town of Arenz de Mar on the Costa Marezme.The total area is 194 s…
$417,498
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