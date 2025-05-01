Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Alto Guadalentin
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Alto Guadalentin, Spain

3 bedroom house in Lorca, Spain
3 bedroom house
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Modern design will not leave you indifferentThe bungalow and two-story bungalows have 3 bedr…
$154,515
3 bedroom house in Lorca, Spain
3 bedroom house
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Современный дизайн не оставит вас безразличным Бунгало и двухэтажные бунгало имеют 3 спальни…
$148,619
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a Sec…
$251,557
