Bungalows for sale in Altea, Spain

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Bungalows in Altea, Spain

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1 property total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique Opportunity – Bungalow €325,000 – the cheapest property in Altea Hills, Alicante! …
$377 202
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