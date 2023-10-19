Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Almoradi
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Almoradi, Spain

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, nearby golf course, close to shops in Almoradi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, nearby golf course, close to shops
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Newly built homes on one floor. In the new part of the municipality of Daya Nueva, a short d…
€233,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with park, with private pool in Almoradi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with park, with private pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 86 m2.Plot size: 155 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, terrace: 29 m2.New Bui…
€199,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with park, with private pool in Almoradi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with park, with private pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 86 m2.Plot size: 155 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, terrace: 29 m2.New Bui…
€199,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with park, with private pool in Almoradi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with park, with private pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 86 m2.Plot size: 154 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, terrace: 29 m2.New Bui…
€199,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with park, with private pool in Almoradi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with park, with private pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 86 m2.Plot size: 154 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, terrace: 29 m2.New Bui…
€199,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with park, with private pool in Almoradi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with park, with private pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 86 m2.Plot size: 154 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, terrace: 29 m2.New Bui…
€199,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir