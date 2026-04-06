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Beach Duplexes for Sale in Almeria, Spain

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1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mojacar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mojacar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 1
Sophisticated beach duplex with infinity pool, refined gym, spa center, shops and restaurant…
$771,110
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Properties features in Almeria, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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