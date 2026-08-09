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Townhouses in Alhama de Murcia, Spain

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2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 75 m²
4-Bedroom Homes with Private Pools, Gardens, and Solariums in Mazarrón Murcia Located in Maz…
$309,867
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3 bedroom townthouse in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
3-Bedroom Townhouses with Private Pools in Mazarrón Murcia Located in Mazarrón within the Re…
$276,133
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