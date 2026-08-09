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Penthouses for sale in Alhama de Murcia, Spain

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
New Build Apartments at Condado de Alhama Golf Resort Murcia Modern Living in a Prestigious…
$313,755
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
New Build Apartments at Condado de Alhama Golf Resort Murcia Modern Living in a Pre…
$313,060
Leave a request
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