Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Algorfa

Residential properties for sale in Algorfa, Spain

apartments
10
11 properties total found
3 room apartment in Algorfa, Spain
3 room apartment
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 197 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA New Build complex of 14 townhouses 2 semidetached …
€523,488
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Algorfa, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 311 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA New Build residential complex of independent or se…
€635,301
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Algorfa, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA New Build residential complex of independent or se…
€556,015
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Algorfa, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA New Build residential complex of independent or se…
€247,005
3 room apartment in Algorfa, Spain
3 room apartment
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
NEW QUADS IN ALGORFABeautiful project of 8 townhouses in Algorfa completely renovated insid…
€213,868
3 room apartment in Algorfa, Spain
3 room apartment
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALGORFA GOLF RESORTNew Build residential of independent villas in La Fi…
€574,312
3 room apartment in Algorfa, Spain
3 room apartment
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 119 m²
LUXURY VILLA NEXT TO THE GOLF COURSE Enjoy the tranquility of living in a privileged enviro…
€492,993
3 room apartment in Algorfa, Spain
3 room apartment
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 119 m²
LUXURY VILLA NEXT TO THE GOLF COURSE Enjoy the tranquility of living in a privileged enviro…
€527,554
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Algorfa, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 237 m²
MODERN DESIGN VILLAS WITH GOLF VIEWS Discover these designer villas in one of the most excl…
€741,015
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Algorfa, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Newly built villas in Algorfa near La Finca golf course With optional basements and solariu…
€486,895
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
€429,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir