Apartments for sale in Algorfa, Spain

10 properties total found
3 room apartment in Algorfa, Spain
3 room apartment
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 197 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA New Build complex of 14 townhouses 2 semidetached …
€522,001
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Algorfa, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 311 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA New Build residential complex of independent or se…
€633,497
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Algorfa, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA New Build residential complex of independent or se…
€554,436
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Algorfa, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA New Build residential complex of independent or se…
€246,304
3 room apartment in Algorfa, Spain
3 room apartment
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
NEW QUADS IN ALGORFABeautiful project of 8 townhouses in Algorfa completely renovated insid…
€213,260
3 room apartment in Algorfa, Spain
3 room apartment
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALGORFA GOLF RESORTNew Build residential of independent villas in La Fi…
€572,681
3 room apartment in Algorfa, Spain
3 room apartment
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 119 m²
LUXURY VILLA NEXT TO THE GOLF COURSE Enjoy the tranquility of living in a privileged enviro…
€491,593
3 room apartment in Algorfa, Spain
3 room apartment
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 119 m²
LUXURY VILLA NEXT TO THE GOLF COURSE Enjoy the tranquility of living in a privileged enviro…
€526,056
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Algorfa, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 237 m²
MODERN DESIGN VILLAS WITH GOLF VIEWS Discover these designer villas in one of the most excl…
€738,911
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Algorfa, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Newly built villas in Algorfa near La Finca golf course With optional basements and solariu…
€485,512
