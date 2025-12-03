  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Alacant Alicante
  4. New houses

New Build Houses and Villas in Alacant Alicante, Spain

la Marina Baixa
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Finestrat, Spain
from
$655,152
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Area 129 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Residential complex of individual houses in the area of Finestrat
Agency
VYM Canarias
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go