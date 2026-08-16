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Commercial Property in Adeje, Spain

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 77 m² in Adeje, Spain
Commercial property 77 m²
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
A very interesting investment opportunity in one of the most sought-after tourist areas in t…
$64,640
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Established business 70 m² in Adeje, Spain
Established business 70 m²
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Recently renovated, fully operational commercial property for sale in San Eugenio. Currently…
$323,209
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