Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Short-term rental
  3. Belarus

Short-term rental residential properties in Belarus

1 property total found
8 room house in Braslaw District, Belarus
8 room house
Braslaw District, Belarus
Bedrooms 8
Number of floors 1
VIP complex on the Braslav Lakes Do you want to spend your weekend in the countryside and…
€1,137
per night
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir