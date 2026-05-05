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Terraced Houses for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

;
Kaliningrad
11
Leningrad Oblast
53
Zelenogradsk
9
Svetlogorsk
6
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2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Yantarny, Russia
2 bedroom house
Yantarny, Russia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale one-storey house plot 10 acres of IZHS in the village of Yantarny from the owner.Ca…
Price on request
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Agency
Nenahova
Languages
Русский
4 bedroom house in Pribrezhnoye, Russia
4 bedroom house
Pribrezhnoye, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Are you looking for a premium holiday home in a great location?We offer a unique complex, bu…
Price on request
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Agency
Nenahova
Languages
Русский
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Property types in Northwestern Federal District

townhouses

Properties features in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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