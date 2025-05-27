Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

11 properties total found
Townhouse 4 rooms in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhaus in the city of Svetlogorsk in a respectable area of ​​cottage development. A house …
$151,496

Townhouse 5 rooms in Kaliningrad, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
If you have a section, what to purchase for a comfortable life - a house or an apartment - w…
$117,128

Townhouse 4 rooms in Kaliningrad, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
I propose to sell Townhaus of 5 blocks - sections on Luzhskaya Street, located in a quiet, g…
$145,305

3 room townhouse in Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room townhouse
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
We present for sale 1 block - a section in Townhouse (for 2 hosts). Travel to Townhaus from …
$150,991

Townhouse 4 rooms in Pudost, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Pudost, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is an excellent townhouse with high-quality, modern repairs only 29 km from the Ring…
$156,736

Townhouse in Kaliningrad, Russia
Townhouse
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
In order to appreciate our proposal -this house must be entered! The peculiarity of this hou…
$138,987

3 room townhouse in Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room townhouse
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
I will sell Townhaus in the Leningrad district of Kaliningrad on the street. Key 180 square …
$194,582

3 room townhouse in Nevskoye, Russia
3 room townhouse
Nevskoye, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Taunxaus of a flare of 126 sq.m. Racoed in the village of HEV (within the city) MIRATOGA dis…
$175,680

Townhouse 5 rooms in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
One of the popular life formats in the resort city on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or to…
$271,657

3 room townhouse in Nevskoye, Russia
3 room townhouse
Nevskoye, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
Taunxaus of an expenditure of 116.9 sq.m. Racoed in the village of HEV (within the city) MIR…
$162,489

Townhouse 5 rooms in Kaliningrad, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Blok-conjunction, along Street Zasnaya D.2 (Opidian, artillery). BSE COMMUNICATION CENTERS (…
$189,528


