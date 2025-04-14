  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  4. Cottage village Lubimovo

Cottage village Lubimovo

Ladoga, Russia
from
$33,680
20/05/2025
$33,680
25/03/2025
$33,005
30/11/2024
$36,672
21/11/2024
$32,271
;
18
ID: 22641
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 4915
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 23/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Tusina District
  • City
    Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  • Village
    Ladoga

IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin
________________.
Location:
The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.
→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes.
→ In walking distance from Lyubimovo in the neighboring village of Annolovo you will find: pharmacies, grocery stores, ATMs
→ A 5-minute drive from Lyubimovo, in the district center of Fedorovskoye there is an important social infrastructure: hospitals, school, kindergarten, bank branches.


Natural environment:
R. Izhora, R. Black (spill)

Communications and infrastructure of the village:
→ Electricity 15 kW
Checkpoints, security.
→ Rest area
→ Children's and sports ground
→ Wide roads - asphalt crumb, open drainage system
→ The service of the territory is carried out by the professional service company "Greenline"

Conditions of purchase:
→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs
→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;
Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week

Guarantee:
→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents
→ The project is being implemented by FACT.
→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site

Do you need a smaller or larger area? Call us right now and we’ll pick it up for you from our sites!

Possible Online Presentation Site 250. Cadastral number of the site: 47:26:0108001:10392

Location on the map

Ladoga, Russia

